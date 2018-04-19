Quotable quotes in architecture

FOR every line you draw, think of the beneficiaries and the sufferers. If you do a good job, think of the beneficiaries, but if you do a poor job, think of the sufferers. For example, if you designed a ramp poorly, the next victim may be your grandmother or a relative. I would rather see mistakes on paper, than on concrete.

We should also look beyond the boundary of the project and how the project can fit into the urban context of the wider area. We look not just at the type of development, but also at the location planning and densities. When we draw lines, we look at the beneficiaries in the future and see if there will be sufferers from the plan. We look beyond the square meters, the kilometers of the road, and hectares of each land.

I think with all the concern about preserving the country’s tourist destinations, it is high time we brought architecture’s role in preserving and enhancing the environment into consideration. Building constructions go hand in hand with urban development, and more so with tourism development. Architecture heavily impacts many aspects such as human behavior, environment, economy, and transportation, among many others. And it involves many processes from planning to material acquisition, construction, and disposal. Sadly, this field seems underrated especially in our country. Some people think that environment is only tree planting; they do not think about its economic and social aspects, among others. Our response to the built environment reflects how we perceive our immediate surroundings, as well as our roles as their caretakers. Indeed, from the environment we live in, there are signposts identifying our cultural identity, including those historical facts, those colonial baggage to which our cities have been subjected.

“We shape the environment, and then the environment shapes us.”

“I feel however, that we as architects have a special duty and mission… (to contribute) to the socio-cultural development of architecture and urban planning.” – Kenzo Tange

“Architecture has recorded the great ideas of the human race. Not only every religious symbol, but every human thought has its page in that vast book.” – Victor Hugo

As architects, we have the responsibility in creating a built environment that would have a positive impact on human lifestyle and environment, as these factors contribute to the design of the building. Our first public consultation in Boracay revealed that many locals and tourists have wanted to preserve the tropical ambience and architecture of the island. We should remember that architecture is not just designing nice buildings, communities or parks but doing the right thing at the right place and at the right time. We think about the community at large, the city, the neighborhood. It is not just the plot of land that we are designing – it is how it also impacts. So, when master planning communities or designing architecture of high rise buildings, shopping malls, resorts, or even the smallest house, we think of the end user. We believe that the location itself, the context itself will influence the architecture and will create a strong sense of place. Rather than having a consistent design style, architecture should be dynamic, adapting itself to its natural surrounding and blending with the everyday lives of its users.

“I believe that the way people live can be directed a little by architecture.” – Tadao Ando

“My passion and great enjoyment for architecture, and the reason the older I get the more I enjoy it, is because I believe we—architects—can affect the quality of life of the people.” – Richard Rogers

“The aesthetic of architecture has to be rooted in a broader idea about human activities like walking, relaxing, and communicating. Architecture thinks about how these activities can be given added value.” – Thom Mayne

Therefore, in architecture, it is important to stand firm in our ideals and values. I always say that core values are like lighthouses, they cannot be moved. That is why we have core values that we live up to in our company, and honesty and integrity are the top, even exceeding professionalism and excellence, because there are always temptations. We are architects, not draftsmen, therefore we should design our buildings to improve and enhance the people’s lifestyle and the environment, and not to simply please our clients.

“Convinced as I am, from my government that the world needs a new moral architecture overall, I believe that this should be the first topic to debate in our world of today, ethics, morals.” -Hugo Chavez

“But I absolutely believe that architecture is a social activity that has to do with some sort of communications or place of interaction, and that to change the environment is to change behavior.” – Thom Mayne

I like architecture because it is experiential. It is a functional art. I hope that people will finally see the great potentials of this country and inspire would-be architects to make a difference.