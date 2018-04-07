Rabat, Lacaya rule monthly tournament

Louie Rabat and Bob Lacaya shared the top honors during the monthly medal tournament of the Rancho Palos Verdes Golf and Country Club last March 8 to 10 at their home course in Davao City.

Rabat finished with a 78 gross to claim the overall low gross plum while overall net champion Lacaya won via countback with 61.

Bobby Wee took the Class A net trophy after finishing a round of one-under par 71. Kim Il Gyu had 79 to clinch the gross title in the same division.

Class B net champion Edwin Ledesma shot a four-under par 68 to edge out net runner-up Lee Bong Hee by three strokes at 71.

CK Chang, meanwhile, snared the gross championship title with 80 points followed by Paul Garcia in second with 82.

Jomari Amador had 63 net score to dominate the Class C division. Martin Sara finished second with 70.

Vincent Valdellon shot an 82 to snatch the gross title in Class C while Rene De Manuel finished second with an 89.

In Class D, Kim Tae Jung claimed the net crown with 68 followed by Ryuji Oshima with 70.

Vince Batucan, on the other hand, had 91 to win the Class D gross title against runner-up Kenji Miyamoto who had a 93.