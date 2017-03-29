Rabies cases ALARM Negros town

BACOLOD CITY: The Provincial Veterinarian Office expressed alarm over the rising cases of rabies in Cauayan town in southern Negros Occidental. Provincial Veterinarian Renato Decena has confirmed two rabies deaths this March as he called on the public to have their dogs vaccinated, pointing out that the spread of rabies is usually higher in summer. He cited the case of a man, 65, who died at the regional hospital here on March 27 after being bitten by a dog on January 15 in Barangay Isio, Cauayan. His angry neighbors butchered the dog and ate it and one of the 10 who ate the dog meat showed symptoms of rabies and was confined at the Kabankalan City District Hospital. Another victim was a man, 56, from Barangay Tuyom who died after being bitten by a dog on March 20. Records also showed that four persons who were bitten by a dog in Barangay Poblacion, Cauayan last week and given post-exposure vaccines. Decena said there appears to be a lot of stray dogs in Cauayan and the vaccination accomplishment in the past three years has been very low at less than 10 percent.