Racal eyes fourth straight win in PBA D-League

Racal Ceramica tries to extend its unbeaten start in four games as it battles Wangs Basketball in the 2017 Philippine Basketball Association D-League Aspirants’ Cup on Thursday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The Tile Masters and Wangs clash at 11 a.m. as Racal head coach Jerry Codinera hopes his players can carry the momentum going into the game.

“The adjustments in the style of play is not yet evident but hopefully with these wins, we can get an idea,” said Codinera.

The Tile Masters will be led by Sidney Onwubere, who fired up 18 points against Team Batangas last Monday.

Besides Onwubere, Codinera will bank on Kent Salado and Rey Nambatac against Wangs, which will lean on its deadly duo of Marlon Gomez and Rey Publico.

“Defense is really a big thing for us so we need to be aggressive,” Codinera added.

After the curtain raiser match, Cafe France and Jose Rizal University (JRU) face off at 1 p.m. as both guns eye the share of the second spot.

Bakers coach Egay Macaraya said defense would be the key in beating the offensive-minded Heavy Bombers squad.

“If we can push our defense and their shooters, we have a big chance [to win],” said Macaraya.

He added that their focus will be on Tey Teodoro and Paolo Pontejos, who have been the focal points of JRU offense.

The Heavy Bombers of head coach Vergel Meneses are trying to bounce back from a 61-69 loss to AMA Online Education last Monday.