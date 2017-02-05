Racal, JRU stake unbeaten records in D-League

Early frontrunners Racal and Jose Rizal University (JRU) stake their unbeaten records when they battle different foes Monday at 2017 Philippine Basketball Association D-League Aspirants’ Cup at JCSGO Gym in Cubao, Quezon City.

For Tile Masters coach Jerry Codinera, he is hopeful that his players have learned their lessons after escaping with a 78-73 win over AMA Online Education on Monday.

“We underestimated them. We learned so much from this game and it really shows that you can’t take anyone lightly here,” he said.

That’s why Codinera is hell-bent on straightening up his wards’ acts when they play Batangas at 11 a.m.

The Batanguenos, meanwhile, acknowledge the discrepancy in talent but is hopeful to at least hang on against Racal.

“Expected finalist and they’re strong. We just want to play fair, decent,” said coach Eric Gonzales.

On the other hand, JRU coach Vergel Meneses doesn’t want to be blinded by his team’s 2-0 record, noting that there’s still a lot of improvements to be done for his side.

“We need a lot of things to polish especially our execution,” he said.

Meneses knows that he’s in for a tough challenge when the Heavy Bombers play AMA Online Education later in the day at 1 p.m.

“It’s going to be a battle of execution. The defense is there, we just need to limit their offense,” he added.

Titans coach Mark Herrera is also seeking to end his side’s two-game losing slide to reboot his team’s playoff chances.