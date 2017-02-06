Racal stays unbeaten, downs Batangas in PBA D-League

Racal Ceramica extended its un-beaten start to three games after demolishing Batangas, 91-78, in the 2017 Philippine Basketball Association D-League Aspirants’ Cup on Tuesday at the JCSGO Christian Academy in Cubao, Quezon City.

Sydney Onwubere tallied 18 points, five rebounds and two assists to power Ceramica’s third straight victory.

Kent Salado delivered 17 markers, three boards and six assists followed by Jackson Corpuz with 14 points and seven rebounds for Racal.

The Ceramica opened the third quarter with a 13-point lead, 43-30, and the 23-year-old Onwubere, out of Emilio Aguinaldo College, hit five straight baskets to push their lead to 60-43.

Batangas’ Kiervin Ravadavia answered with a lay-up but Salado responded with his own basket, 64-45.

Thomas Torres and Allan Mangahas scored back-to-back baskets to give Racala a 22-point lead entering the final frame, 73-51.

Batangas never recovered since then to absorb its third loss in four games.

“Our defense really worked today. We started slow but eventually, my players were able to escape and played well,” said Racal coach Jerry Codinera.

Sedurifa led Batangas with 20 points and six rebounds while Roldan Sara and Wilmar Anderson each had 12 markers for the losing squad.

In the second game, AMA University snapped its two-game losing skid by dispatching Jose Rizal University, 69-61.

De La Salle University star player Jeron Teng finished with 31 points, six rebounds and one assists to recover from a painful loss over Tanduay Rhum Masters last Thursday.

New recruit Gino Jumao-as contributed 12 markers, seven boards while Jay-R Taganas had 10.

JRU fell to second spot in the standings with two wins and one loss.

Scores:

Game 1

RACAL 91—Onwubere 18, Salado 17, Corpuz 14, Terso 9, Nambatac 7, Cabrera 6, Mangahas 6, Torres 5, Gabayni 3, Flores 2, Gumaru 2, Gabawan 1, Apreku 1, Dagangon 0.

BATANGAS 78—Sedurifa 20, Anderson 12, Sara 12, Dela Pena 10, Lascano 6, De Joya 5, Laude 5, Delfinado 3, Fortu 3, Revadavia 2, Magbuhos 0, Mendoza 0, Ablaza 0

Quarter scores: 20-17, 43-30, 73-51, 91-78.

Game 2

AMA—69–Teng 31, Jumao-as 12, Taganas 10, Arambulo 8, Tiongson 6, Caranguian 2, Alabanza 0, Bragais 0, Carpio 0, Jordan 0, Macaranas 0, Malones 0, Riley Jr. 0, Barua 0.

JRU—61–Pontejos 19, Lasquety 8, Poutouochi 7, Teodoro 7, Bautista 6, Bordon 6, Grospe 4, Estrella 2, Santos 2, Mate 0, Lopez 0, Astilla 0, Dela Virgen 0, Sawat 0.

Quarter scores: 18-17, 31-30, 47-49, 69-61