Race for No.2 spot intensifies

With Petron formally sweeping the first round, the race for the second spot heats up with F2 Logistics and Foton figuring in another action-packed encounter in the Chooks to Go-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix today at the Muntinlupa Sports Center.

Action starts at 1:45 pm before the encounter between struggling Smart and Cignal in the 4:10 featured battle of prestigious women’s club tourney bankrolled by Isuzu and UCPB Gen with ESPN5 as official broadcast partner.

After demolishing Cocolife late Thursday, 26-24, 25-18, 21-25, 25-20, Petron posted a 7-0 sweep of the first round, leaving F2 Logistics, Cocolife, Foton, Sta. Lucia Realty and Cignal in the thick of the fight for the second spot.

The Cargo Movers fashion a 4-1 slate while the Asset Managers are in third with a 4-3 card and the Tornadoes, Lady Realtors and HD Spikers are bunched at the fourth spot with 2-3 as the first round of this tourney that has Senoh, Mikasa, Asics, LGR and Grand Sport as technical sponsors enters its crucial stretch.

Based on the league format, the top team after the first round will join the third, sixth and eighth seeds in Pool A while Pool B will be composed of the second, fourth, fifth and seventh ranked teams for another round of action to determine their quarterfinal standing.

The survivors in the quarterfinals will figure in a best-of-three semifinal series where tickets to a best-of-three finals showdown are at stake.

F2 Logistics coach Arnold Laniog said things would start to get tough, especially with Foton also looking to avoid a collision with top seed Petron in the second round.

“Our last two games against Foton and Generika-Ayala are very crucial to our standing in the first round,” said Laniog after posting a 25-21, 25-17, 25-14 victory over Cignal also last Tuesday.

“But we’re taking it one game at a time. It’s still a long way to go so we just have to work hard in practice and training to get to where we want to be.”

Foton, on the other hand, is also tipped to go hard as tries to rebound from a sorry five-set loss to Petron last weekend.

In that match, the Tornadoes had an explosive start, but crumbled down the stretch as their reception went offline, prompting Lindsay Stalzer and Frances Molina to dominate at the attack zone.

Foton head coach Rommel Abella is expected to push imports Elizabeth Wendel of Canada and Brooke Kranda of United States to the limit while drawing enough support from the local crew of Dindin Manabat, Maika Ortiz, Gyselle Sy and Gen Casugod.

Games Today (Muntinlupa Sports Center)

1:45 pm – Foton vs F2 Logistics

4:10 pm – Cignal vs Smart