Race for twice-to-beat privilege heats up

A pair of stunning upsets that marked last Friday in the PBA 43rd Season kick-off conference Philippine Cup had sent the race for the quarterfinal round twice-to-beat privilege as well as the composition of the eight-team field a wild and wooly affair. Blackwater Elite turned the table on defending champion San Miguel Beer, 106-96, while NLEX showed the way to sister team Meralco, 87-85, that changed the course of the elimination round.

The Beermen, actually, had virtually earned their seat in the next round on the strength of their 6-2 win-loss card and was trying to make one step towards gaining, too, the twice-to-beat bonus but was frustrated with that loss. Sister team Magnolia Hotshots and Alaska Milk which so far matched that record stand on the way of Beermen in getting that privilege. That also cast doubts on their ability to successfully defend their crown for the third straight time.

The Elite’s reversal victory, on the other hand, rekindled heir dying hopes to make it to the next round although it will take a of doing for them to succeed. They improve to 3-5 but still a notch behind the “magic 8” occupied jointly by NLEX and Global Port with their identical 3-4s. Meaning coach Yeng Guiao’s Road Warriors will have to fight it out with Batang Pier and even with Phoenix, TNT Katropa and Barangay Ginebra, which all are slightly ahead by half-a-game.

This means, too, that fans, the number of which are getting thinner and thinner as days go by, can expect more thrilling and exciting action in the remaining 10 playing days of elimination. “Good for them,” as coach Yeng put it after disposing off he Bolts. “But bad for the coaches, ” he added.

The pair of stinging reversals perpetrated by NLEX and Blackwater, by the way, earned for the two franchises the distinction of having slain the two sides – Ginebra and SMBeer, which possess the giants in Greg Slaughter of the Kings and June Mar Fajardo of the Beermen. Incidentally, these two Ramon S. Ang-owned franchises were tagged as the teams to beat by coaches and officials of all he 10-team opposition precisely for owning these two titans.

NLEX’s and Blackwater’s twinkill of Ginebra and SMBeer, likewise, saw the emergence of new heroes in the local cage scene, particularly Poy Erram and Michael DiGegorio of the Elite and prized rookie Keifer Ravena of the Road Warriors. This OUTSIDER will single out the beanpole Erram, who, it seemed had successfully been developed by coach Leo Isaac and his staff to defend against player taller than him – Slaughter and Fajardo – to mention a pair. The guy towered against both in his team’s victories.

I would also like to mention Ravena, elder of the two siblings produced by former Rookie of the Year Bong, now one of Nash Racela’s assistants in he TNT bench, who coach Yeng looked to have built that confidence of willing to take the risk with the outcome of the game on the line.

He showed this trait not only once, but twice, both in the dying seconds of that contest, including the game winner. The rookie, in fact, scored five of the Road Warriors’ last seven points on the way to a game-high 21 points, seven rebounds, and four assists in the team’s fourth win in eight outings.

Ravena admitted later he had to gamble taking a three-pointer in the final 43 seconds with NLEX just behind by two after trailing by as many as 80-70 with four minutes left in the game. “Hindi mo alam ‘yung outcome ng tira mo hangga’t hindi mo sinusubukan. Nico (Salva) was in front of me playing good defense,” he recalled. “It could have been a bad shot had I missed. But lamang ng dalawa kalaban, so sabi ko let’s go for the lead. Suwerte naman at pumasok.”

The 24-year-old former King Eagle thanked his coach for the trust given him. Guiao also designed the final play for his prized rookie despite going 1-of-8 from the field in their win against Barangay Ginebra last week. Guiao himself had nothing but praises for Ravena.

“Kiefer made the big shots just like he’s a 10-year veteran in this league,” he said.”I have no hesitation designing the final play for him because I know he’ll make the right decision.