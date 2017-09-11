Rachelle Ann Go engaged to American boyfriend

Theater actress Rachelle Ann Go and her American boyfriend Martin Spies are officially engaged. The proposal took place in Boracay during a short vacation, days after Go celebrated her 31st birthday.

Go, who just ended her run as Gigi in “Miss Saigon” in August, posted the moment on Instagram,with Spies down on one knee to ask for her hand in marriage.’

She captioned the photo and said, “I just prayed for this on my 31st birthday and just like that this happened. What an amazing God we have. Thank you Father God for this man. A man who loves you first. I still cannot believe this!!! aahhh! Take delight in the Lord, and he will give you the desires of your heart.-Psalm 37:4.”

Go confirmed her relationship with Spies last month by posting several photos of them together in New York City, but the two were already spotted in several occasions early this year.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Spies, 30 years old, is a businessman and working as a general manager of the American luxury fitness club Equinox.

Meanwhile, newly-engaged Go, was last known to be in a relationship with “Pinoy Big Brother” winner Slater Young where they broke up in 2014. She is now set to play Eliza Schuyler in the London West End production of “Hamilton.”