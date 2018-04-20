Rachelle Ann Go weds American beau in Boracay

International musical theater actress Rachel Ann Go and American businessman Martin Spies exchanged vows before their family and friends in an intimate beach wedding on Thursday.

A stunning Boracay sunset provided the perfect backdrop to the romantic event at The Shangri-La Hotel. The reception, meanwhile, took place at Discovery Shores.

The couple chose to hold their wedding in Boracay as Martin had proposed to the “Hamilton” star on the island’s white sand in September 2017.

Among those present at the wedding were fellow singers Sarah Geronimo, Mark Bautista, Erik Santos, Kyla, and Regine Velasquez.

It was in February 2017 when Go and Spies first met in New York set up by a common friend. On her wedding day, Go recalled their first date on Instagram, posting a photo with the caption, “How awkward and chubby we were.”

Back then, Spies had not known Go was a celebrity in the Philippines, saying in an interview, ““I never really kind of Googled her or kind of looked for her online. I just thought she was great in what she does.”