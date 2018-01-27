Radar (After the BBL)

Silver sliver of fire powder, rife powered in every

sight that veers verily from sighs and thighs that crawl

in fear. How do we fare in war, raw brawls and bombs

in malls? Alms from the bosom of mobs that reek of care

irk them all the more and rake no remorse, the nose of Rome

smells incense and prayers as souls fly out of explosions

and falling planes. Selling some sense is too slow, rearing panels

for a life that pays and fails. “Loins expo!”—is the motto, autumn

or winter, spring or summer. They laugh, swim at the terms

and sums of our infidelity, like worms through crevices, termites

in pages and statutes—for the use of the State. Gapes in terms, secret

sites for vices sworn to, find the little deity that implodes reality.