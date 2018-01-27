Radar (After the BBL)

Silver sliver of fire powder, rife powered in every
sight that veers verily from sighs and thighs that crawl
in fear. How do we fare in war, raw brawls and bombs
in malls? Alms from the bosom of mobs that reek of care
irk them all the more and rake no remorse, the nose of Rome
smells incense and prayers as souls fly out of explosions
and falling planes. Selling some sense is too slow, rearing panels
for a life that pays and fails. “Loins expo!”—is the motto, autumn
or winter, spring or summer. They laugh, swim at the terms
and sums of our infidelity, like worms through crevices, termites
in pages and statutes—for the use of the State. Gapes in terms, secret
sites for vices sworn to, find the little deity that implodes reality.
