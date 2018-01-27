Sunday, January 28, 2018
    POETRY

    Radar

    The Sunday Times Magazine

    (After the BBL)

    Silver sliver of fire powder, rife powered in every
    sight that veers verily from sighs and thighs that crawl
    in fear. How do we fare in war, raw brawls and bombs

    in malls? Alms from the bosom of mobs that reek of care
    irk them all the more and rake no remorse, the nose of Rome
    smells incense and prayers as souls fly out of explosions

    and falling planes. Selling some sense is too slow, rearing panels
    for a life that pays and fails. “Loins expo!”—is the motto, autumn
    or winter, spring or summer. They laugh, swim at the terms


    and sums of our infidelity, like worms through crevices, termites
    in pages and statutes—for the use of the State. Gapes in terms, secret
    sites for vices sworn to, find the little deity that implodes reality.

