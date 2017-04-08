Radicalized patriotism vs power grab misdemeanors

“Misdemeanor” is a lame word to describe destabilization efforts. It may even clandestinely hover as a toxic mist of treason or rebellion to the eyes of some. As a result, it can ignite what we call a “radicalized patriotism.” A citizen-inspired notion to strongly defend a constitutional mandate and the status quo whatever the cost will be.

This may be dangerous but it could be a necessity. It is the action of the citizenry to take an active role as “warriors” to defend the republic from chaos that may result if further division will engulf the nation.

***

Such mix of political ideas may prove combustible in the days to come although both sides claim “love of country” as their main advocacy. We now see rallies proclaiming subjugation of human rights on one side and voices decrying interference of democratic principles like an electoral mandate on the other side.

***

One group may accuse the government of actions that are extrajudicial but its concerted plan of action may be construed as extrajudicial by itself.

***

Right and wrong can get confusing and vagueness may eventually engulf the definitions of each in the long run. The three independent institutions can get embroiled in the battle for supremacy as they become protagonists in surviving the troubled waters we call “checks and balances” and “separation of church and state.”

***

Seeing these things unfold, it disturbs the normalcy we all want amidst our simple desire to make a living and reap the fruits of our chances of survival under a united and peaceful republic.

***

We love this country so much that sometimes we forget to look at ourselves as the key to make such affection bear the fruits that we deserve.

***

Facts on Trump and Syria:

The US ordered 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles fired at their main target Shayraf airfield. The action was made in answer to the alleged use of chemical weapons by the Assad government.

(Tomahawks are intermediate-range cruise missiles, meaning they have a range of about 800 miles (1,250 kilometers) to 1500 miles (2,500 kilometers).

The missiles were launched from warships in the Eastern Mediterranean — from the USS Ross – 36 and from the USS Porter – 23.

Trump claimed Assad’s action was a violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention as he justified his sudden and dramatic shift from his campaign position of non-interference in Syria.

Trump met with his national security team before his dinner with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Mar-a-Lago Thursday, where he made the decision to pull the trigger on the biggest military action of his presidency.

***

My analysis as a non-expert barber shop habitué:

Of course, Russia and Syria and ISIS will cry “foul” in unison. Trump’s action will diminish Putin’s carte blanche military presence on Syria’s ground and air.

Allies in the EU including Turkey are expected to applaud as they have been disappointed for years in the lackluster role that the US has been playing to avoid deploying American soldiers.

The Saudis and other gulf oil-producing countries are sure to secretly grin for a higher and “justified” world pricing. They are also happy to see Iran frowning with the direct intrusion. If the US can do it in Syria, Iran must be jittery. The US may also intrude in its territory.

***

Donald Trump needed to boost his declining domestic image continuously plagued by rejections of his executive policies.

***

Questions:

Is humanitarian intervention an act of aggression to the sovereignty of a country?

How long is the US prepared to continue with its involvement?

Is Trump’s action a blatant disregard of legislative consultation?

What position will China take after his White House meeting?

Will Trump’s action finally endear him to his skeptical allies like UK, Germany and France?

Will Trump finally see the light on the importance of NATO’s role in Europe?

Will Trump change his stance regarding acceptance of refugees after seeing the victims of chemical weapons that included children?

How will the UN react to the situation where the US bombed Syria without permission from the UN Security Council?

***

PAL: Be at the airport five hours before departure

Average travel time:

Manila to Singapore – 3 hours 49 minutes

Manila to Hong Kong – 1 hour 53 minutes

Manila to Japan – 4 hour 13 minutes

Manila to Taiwan – 2 hours 14 minutes

Manila to South Korea – four hours

Are you all shamelessly waiting for DU30 to intervene?

***

“The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants.”

– Thomas Jefferson

Good work, good deeds and good faith to all.