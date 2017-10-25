Radio broadcaster shot dead in Surigao del Sur

A RADIO broadcaster from Bislig City, Surigao del Sur was shot dead on Tuesday night by unidentified men riding a van, according to a statement by the National Union of Journalists in the Philippines (NUJP) on Wednesday.

Christopher Iban Lozada of Prime Broadcasting Network was killed in P-5 Barangay Coleto. “High powered firearms” were reportedly used, the NUJP said quoting a police report from the province. The gunmen fled the scene.

Lozada, 29, was with his 19-year-old girlfriend Honey Faith Tuyco, who was also wounded in the shooting. She was brought to the Andres Soriano Hospital. Investigators said Tuyco would be questioned after she gets better.

Authorities are now searching for the attackers.

Prior to his death, Lozada posted on his Facebook page death threats he had been receiving. The threats did not include the reason why he was being targeted.

According to the NUJP, Lozada, vice president of the Bislig City’s office of the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas (KBP), is the fifth mediaman killed under President Rodrigo Duterte’s term. RJ CARBONELL