Radio commentator shot in Dumaguete

BACOLOD CITY: An anchorman-commentator of a radio station in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental remained in critical condition at press time after unidentified gunmen shot him on Monday morning.

Edmund Sestoso, who hosts the daily blocktimer “Tug-anan” on dyGB 91.7 FM was being treated for five gun shot wounds at the Silliman University Hospital where he was being closely monitored.

An advisory from the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) said Sestoso was coming out of the radio station’s building on his way home to Barangay Daro after his program when the gunmen appeared and shot him at close range several times.

He was a former Dumaguete City chapter chairman of the NUJP.

The NUJP said the gunmen also shot the tires of a pedicab whose driver was about to bring Sestoso to a hospital. Concerned individuals waited for another vehicle to take the wounded radioman to a health facility.

A Dumaguete-based journalist, Alex Rey Pal, told The Manila Times that Sestoso was formerly a correspondent of Sunstar–Bacolod and covered issues involving the left-leaning groups in Negros Oriental. He believes the shooting “was job-related.”