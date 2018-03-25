Radio Veritas, Caritas mount ‘Alay Kapwa’

Faith-based AM radio station Radio Veritas and Caritas Manila begins the Holy Week today by inviting the faithful to support their annual “Alay Kapwa Telethon” as a charitable act to raise funds for Calamity Response and Crisis Intervention.

The 12-hour telethon will be comprised of various public affairs programs to be hosted among others by broadcast veterans Chi-Chi Robles, Jing Lanzona and Dennis Geron, as well as priests. Ric Valencia, Ben Cervantes, Hershey Sulit and Rex Arjona.

From 5 to 6 pm, a special program to be moderated by the station’s advocates Marian Pulgo and Yana Villajos will feature Caritas Manila’s Financial Stewardship Program Manager Kiel Fernandez and some of Caritas Manila’s generous donors to wrap up the telethon.

Caritas Executive Director Fr.Anton Pascual encourages the faithful to heed the call of the church for almsgiving, especially this season of Lent, by participating and donating to the telethon.

“We are calling all the Catholic faithful to practice the value of charity in this season of Lent. Let us take this opportunity to offer our mercy and compassion to others,” he said.

Interested donors may log on to www.veritas846.ph. for more information.