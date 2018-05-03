Radio’s ‘Fab Four’ celebrate year 1

Veteran radio personalities Mike Enriquez, Arnold Clavio, Joel Reyes Zobel and Ali Sotto were on a high literally and figuratively when they faced the press anew a year since their roster of programs AM station DZBB began airing simultaneously on GMA News TV.

Titled “Dobol B sa News TV,” the foursome happily shared that they are celebrating their first anniversary at the No. 1 slot on radio and free TV, based on data released by Nielsen Radio Audience Measurement.

Though radio anchors by heart, each one admitted that TV is a powerful medium indeed, widening not just their reach but impact on the public, be it in delivering information, discussing the news, as well as in coming to the aid of who seek the help of media in various challenges and circumstances.

“Nagpapasalamat kami sa lahat ng patuloy na tumatangkilik sa Dobol B sa News TV tuwing umaga. Ngayong naka-isang taon na tayo, hindi rin namin tatantanan ang araw-araw na pagahatid ng ‘Serbisyong Totoo’ sa bawat Pilipino,” said Enriquez.

Clavio, on the other hand, chose to talk about the enjoyment of sharing the radio booth with his colleagues, together known as radio’s “Fab Four.”

“Isang taon na rin ang kalampagan at kulitan. Ang nakakatuwa kasi sa programa, walang script kaya nagiging natural lang ang batuhan namin,” he related.

He further added that the bond among the four of them has only gotten stronger in the past year, proof of which is the scene at the baptism of Reyes Zobel’s firstborn recently.

“After 15 years Joel and his wife have been blessed with a beautiful daughter and the three of us were godparents,” Sotto revealed. “I really appreciated that because I really felt that Joel, whom I’ve known a shorter time than these two, considers me part of his family. It really meant a lot to me.”

Asked what’s in store for their listeners and viewers in their new year, Enriquez, who is also DZBB’s big boss, hinted at the possibility of going 24 hours daily on radio and TV.

“Pero wala pa akong final na sinasabi ha!” he quipped as a buzz of excitement swept through Dobol B’s anniversary luncheon.