Raid on Manila townhouse yields 3 empty crates of suspected ‘shabu’—PDEA source

AUTHORITIES found empty three crates in a townhouse in Sampaloc, Manila, which were suspected to have contained “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride), according to a source at the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) .

The source who requested anonymity told The Manila Times that agents of PDEA and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) opened the crates on Thursday night but found no trace of shabu.

The crates, which contained cylinders similar to the ones found in Valenzuela City last May 26, were totally empty. The Valenzuela crates, which originated from Bureau of Customs (BOC), turned out to contain P6.4 billion worth of high-grade shabu.

“They were emptied. It appears that somebody took the contents,” said the reliable source, who asked not to be identified pending the submission of an official report from operatives. “I was not around when they were opened.”

Operatives rushed to the townhouse in Barangay 501, Zone 49 near the corner of Maceda and Simoun Streets. It was previously rented by a Taiwanese tenant, according to Barangay Chairman Nicanor Padios.