Rain Bird advanced irrigation products, solutions now in PH

Advanced irrigation systems for farming and gardening from Rain Bird International Inc. are now available in the Philippines through All Certified Equipment Trading Corporation (ACETC).

The company was recently appointed the exclusive distributor of advanced irrigation systems from Rain Bird, which is headquartered in Azusa, California. It offers over 4,000 water-saving irrigation products.

“We believe Rain Bird International is an excellent addition to the brands and products we carry like Massey-Ferguson, GT Mobile Dryers, Bison agricultural implements, Yanmar diesel engines, and KUHN agriculture equipment, among others,” said ACETC president and Chief Executive Officer Benigno Limcumpao.

Limcumpao and ACETC Vice President and General Manager Bhong Amoroso signed the exclusive distribution contract with Rain Bird International Area Manager for Landscape and Agriculture (Southeast Asia) Anand Dani for the company to distribute Rain Bird’s products in the Philippines.

Amoroso said ACETC believes Rain Bird International has efficient and advanced irrigation solutions for the Philippines, especially with water supply for farms getting scarce during the dry season.

“The time will come when Philippine farms, especially the large corporate and consolidated operations, to employ irrigation technology that saves up to 50 percent from current irrigation practices. We at ACETC want to be among the first solution providers for efficient irrigation systems like what Rain Bird International is ready to provide for the country’s farming sector,” Amoroso said.

Rain Bird has in its product line-up solutions like drip and sprinkler irrigation, which can be controlled electronically.

Amoroso said those interested in solutions from Rain Bird can call ACETC at 622-3448 or 952-5648. He added the company can design the best system from Rain Bird for various farming and garden applications. THE TIMES