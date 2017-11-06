Rain, floods force class suspensions in 3 Northern Luzon provinces; roads, bridges unpassable

BAYOMBONG, Nueva Vizcaya: Three provinces in Cagayan Valley (Region 2) suspended classes on Monday due to flooding and continuous rain from the effects of the northeast monsoon.

Classes in all levels, both private and public in Cagayan province were suspended. At least 100 individuals in Tuguegarao City were evacuated to Barangay (village) Annafunan East elementary school, Barangay Centro 10 Gymnasium and Barangay Centro 11 Apostol Building.

Also suspended were classes from pre-school to senior high school in Ilagan City, Benito Soliven, Cabagan, Delfin Albano, Echague, San Pablo, Santa Maria, Santo Tomas and Tumauini, all in Isabela province.

In Quirino province, classes from pre-school to senior highschool were also suspended.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Civil Defense in Cagayan Valley (Region 2) said 17 bridges remained unpassable due to swelling rivers while two roads were still closed.

These were the overflow bridges in Pinacanauan in Tuguegarao City, Cabasan and Tawi in Peñablanca town, and Abusag and Bagunot in Baggao town.

In Isabela, overflow bridges in Alicaocao in Cauayan City, Santa Maria-Cansan in Santo Tomans town, Gucab and Annafunan in Echague town, Pigalo in Angadanan, and Cabisera 8 and Bintacan temporary bridge in Ilagan City remained unpassable.

In Quirino province, overflow bridges in Manglad and San Pedro in Maddela town, and San Ramos and San Francisco in Aglipay town also remained unpassable.

There are also 51 stranded boat passengers in Aparri town in Cagayan bound for Calayan and Camiguin islands, and six in Sabtang town in Batanes province bound for Ivana town in Batanes.

Philippine Airline’s Manila-Basco-Manila flights and Cebu Pacific’s Manila-Tugugerao-Manila flights were also cancelled on Monday. Flights have been cancelled since November 3.

In Ramon, Isabela, the Magat Dam’s reservoir inflow was at 1,604 cubic meters per second (CMS), raising its water level to 189.53 meters or 3.47 meters short of its critical and spilling level. Outflow is at 308 CMS.