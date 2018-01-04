Rain holds up WTA Auckland quarterfinals

AUCKLAND: Players will have to contest both the quarter and semi-finals of the WTA Auckland Classic in one day after rain washed out play on Thursday.

Organisers were forced to hastily reschedule matches after the relentless weather washed out both the day and evening sessions.

If the weather continues to disrupt the tournament on Friday, there was the prospect of playing the semi-finals and the final both on Saturday.

“We’ve done it before,” tournament director Karl Budge told reporters.

“There’s been times where three matches have been played on a day as well.”

The worst case scenario was not finishing the tournament until Sunday, but Budge was hoping that would not happen

“We’ve just got to hope the tennis gods start being kind to us,” he said.

Under the revised draw, and weather permitting, the quarterfinals will start at 10:00 am on Friday (2100 GMT Thursday) with the semi-finals at 5:00 p.m.

AFP