Rain or Shine faces undermanned Ginebra today

Rain or Shine guns for a 2-0 start when it takes on a depleted Barangay Ginebra San Miguel squad today in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 43 Commissioner’s Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

Upbeat with a 109-103 overtime win over Alaska last Friday, the Elasto Painters face the Gin Kings at 7 p.m. after the Blackwater vs Alaska match at 4:30 p.m.

“Going up against Ginebra is always fun. I hope it will be another triple overtime,” said coach Caloy Garcia of Rain or Shine, who drew 32 points and 22 rebounds from burly import Reggie Johnson.

Ginebra coach Tim Cone announced their readiness to play though Greg Slaughter, Jervy Cruz and Paolo Taha are still recuperating from injuries.

“We’re all looking forward to getting this conference started. Granted, Greg, Jervy and Paolo are still out and our import (Charles Garcia) is having a hard time adjusting to the heat and humidity, but the rest of the guys are ready and excited to go,” said Cone.

“It is always a tough, physical matchup for us, but we’re ready to battle.”

Blackwater is hoping to regain its winning ways as it face the Aces after suffering two straight defeats in three games.