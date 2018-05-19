Rain or Shine seeks solo lead

Rain or Shine guns for its fifth win in six games and the solo lead when it takes on GlobalPort today in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 43 Commissioner’s Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

Sharing the top spot with TNT KaTropa that holds an identical 4-1 win-loss record, the Elasto Painters are keen to pull away by beating the Batang Pier in their 4:30 p.m. encounter. Meanwhile, Phoenix and Barangay Ginebra San Miguel will clash in second game at 6:45 p.m.

Rain or Shine is enjoying high morale after a 123-119 win over San Miguel Beer last Sunday behind the efforts of import Reggie Johnson and Raymond Almazan. Johnson tallied 27 points and 19 rebounds while Almazan had 25 points and 14 rebounds.

But still, Rain or Shine coach Caloy Garcia cautions his wards against the Batang Pier.

“It’s a tough game against San Miguel and our morale was high but every game is different. This GlobalPort team is different. They love to run and their transition game is so good. Stanley (Pringle) can carry the team and Sean Anthony is playing so well,” said Garcia.

“So we have to focus on our transition defense, maybe Kelly Nabong is going to be back for their team. They are a good team, so we have to match their intensity and defensive physicality,” added Garcia.

The Batang Pier are coming off a 116-94 win over Northern Luzon Expressway (NLEX) for a 3-2 win-loss record. Import Malcolm White, Sean Anthony and Stanley Pringle are poised for another big game and a fourth win.

“We know that they (Rain or Shine) are a big strong team and they’re pretty good so we have to prepare, like what we did against NLEX,” said White, who tallied 20 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and four blocks in their win against The Road Warriors. “We did a pretty good job containing their ball screen and that’s going to be the key this season.”

“Last year, we had a lot of older guys and now we have younger players with a lot of energy. We have strong players in the center position that gives us different looks and it helps us a lot. Mo (Tautuaa) is also a big plus too.”

Meanwhile, Phoenix coach Louie Alas said they would temporarily replace import James White with Eugene Phelps in their game vs Ginebra.

“We just wanted to surprise Ginebra with a new import and we just want to be unpredictable. It is just going to be a different approach because I think we are scouted,” said Alas, adding that White is relegated to the injury/reserve list after a minor foot injury. “Hopefully this will payoff.”

The Fuel Masters are coming off a 115-120 loss to NLEX last week for a 2-2 win-loss record.