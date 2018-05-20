Rain or Shine wins over GlobalPort in fight-marred game, grabs solo lead

Chris Tiu powered Rain or Shine to a 96-90 win over GlobalPort in a fight-marred game on Sunday in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 43 Commissioner’s Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

After being hit and bloodied by import Malcolm White in the middle of the fourth period, the former Ateneo De Manila University guard returned late in the game and scored big baskets down the stretch to help the Elasto Painters earn their fifth victory in six games and grab the solo lead.

“Another hard earned victory for us. The good thing was the players did not lose their focus though after that scuffle,” said Rain or Shine coach Caloy Garcia, referring to the shoving incident between his guard Maverick Ahanmisi and GlobalPort’s Kelly Nabong less than four minutes in the game.

“But I have to review the tape because I really don’t know why Ahanmisi was thrown out of the game.”

With Rain or Shine leading by 84-79 in the last 3:20 mark, Elasto Painters big man Beau Belga, and GlobalPort’s Mo Tautuaa and Sean Anthony dove for the ball before Nabong was seen pushing Ahanmisi.

Ahanmisi tried to get back at Nabong before cooler heads prevailed. They were both ejected by game officials due to fighting fouls, while GlobalPort’s Ryan Arena, Bradwyn Guinto and White, and Rain or Shine’s Anthony Jay Washington was slapped with technical fouls for entering the court during the mayhem.

Raymond Almazan was also caught elbowing White in the last 40 seconds.

Import Reggie Johnson posted 18 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists to lead the Elasto Painters. James Yap (14), Ahanmisi (13), Almazan (12) and Tiu (10) also finished with double figures for Rain or Shine.

White scored 21 points to lead the Batang Pier, who dropped to 3-3 win-loss record.

Scores

RAIN OR SHINE 96 – Johnson 18, Yap 14, Ahanmisi 13, Almazan 12, Tiu 10, Ponferada 9, Daquioag 7, Belga 6, Norwood 5, Torres 2, Nambatac 0.

GLOBALPORT 90 – White 21, Pringle 15, Anthony 14, Nabong 13, Tautuaa 8, Elorde 8, Grey 4, Javelona 3, Sargent 2, Guinto 2, Araña 0, Teng 0.

Quarterscores: 26-30, 45-45, 67-62, 96-90.