Rain in parts of Luzon as 2 weather disturbances enhance southwest monsoon–Pagasa

A tropical storm and a typhoon are gaining strength outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) enhancing the southwest monsoon in the western section of Luzon, the state-run weather bureau said Friday morning.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported that it was currently monitoring two weather systems. At 3:00 a.m, Tropical Storm “Mawar” is 345 kilometers (km) northwest of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte with maximum winds of up to 65 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 80 kph. It is forecast to move north-northwest at 7 kph.

Typhoon “Sanvu” was spotted east-northeast of extreme Northern Luzon. It has maximum winds of up to 130 kph and gustiness of up to160 kph. It is moving east-southeast slowly.

Due to the enhanced southwest monsoon, moderate to occasionally heavy rains and thunderstorms are affecting the Babuyan Group of Islands, Ilocos region, Batanes and Zambales, which may trigger flash floods and landslides.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rains and thunderstorms will prevail in Metro Manila, Cordillera, Calabarzon, and Mindoro.

Calabarzon is Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon.

The rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies within the day. GLEE JALEA