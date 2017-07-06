RAIN REPELLANT GEAR

Columbia

Rain now can really go away with Columbia Sportswear’s OutDry Extreme Eco jacket. The result of years of research and development in Columbia’s headquarters in Portland, Oregon, where extreme weather conditions make it the perfect laboratory to build unbeatable tested tough outdoor gear. Last year, Columbia released the groundbreaking OutDry Extreme technology. This completely changed how rainwear was constructed by using an abrasion-resistant membrane on the outside, in direct contact with the rain, thus eliminating the need for most PFCs and bulky layers of fabric, leaving you with breathable, durable, waterproof material with next-to-skin comfort.

