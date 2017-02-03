Rain or Shine batters Blackwater to reach quarterfinals

Power forward Anthony Jay Washington’s brilliant game powered Rain or Shine to a 103-80 win over Blackwater on Friday in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 42 Philippine Cup at the Araneta Coliseum. The victory allowed the Elite to bag the eighth quarterfinals berth.

Washington finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and two blocks while rookie guard Mike Tolomia tallied all 14 points in the for the Elasto Painters.

Rain or Shine will next face reigning champion and top seed San Miguel Beer. The Elasto Painters finally halted a four-game losing streak after four attempts.

“Finally, after five games, we got one,” said Rain or Shine coach Caloy Garcia during the postgame news conference.

“I just told the players we had to take care of the ball for us to win.” Beau Belga scored 12 points, Jericho Cruz had 12, Jeff Chan another 12 points while Maverick Ahanmisi contributed 11 points also for Rain or Shine.

Blackwater’s Arthur Dela Cruz scored 20 points but couldn’t save his team from being eliminated from the quarterfinals race. It was the second time that Rain or Shine foiled Blackwater’s entry into the quarterfinals.

The first was on December 26, 2015, when the Elasto Painters beat the Elite 95-90. Meanwhile, the best-of-three quarterfinals showdown between No. 4 Talk ‘N Text Ka Tropa and No. 5 GlobalPort starts at 3 p.m. today at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The other match between No. 3 Star Hotshots and No. 6 Phoenix Petroleum will follow at 5:15 p.m.

The Tropang Texters and the Batang Pier finished the elimination round with identical 6-5 win-loss records. The Hotshots finished with 7-4 while the Fuel Masters 6-5.