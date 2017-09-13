Rain or Shine escapes Phoenix

Rain or Shine foiled Phoenix’s second half run to pull off a 116-111 triumph on Wednesday in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 42 Governors’ Cup at the Ynares Sports Center in Antipolo.

The Elasto Painters banked on the solid plays of Raymond Almazan, Gabe Norwood and import J’Nathan Bullock in the last to post their fifth win in eight games.

“Luckily that we won the game. We started strong, but I felt our energy was not there in the third quarter. If we want to go far in this conference, we have to see our mistakes in the third,” said Rain or Shine coach Caloy Garcia.

Bullock scattered 17 of his 33 points in the first quarter on top of eight rebounds and four assists. Raymond Almazan racked up 25 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks while Gabe Norwood finished with 17 points.

Jericho Cruz contributed 14 points also for Rain or Shine.

Matthew Wright led Phoenix with 36 points. The Fuel Masters’ win-loss record dropped to 2-8.

Scores:

RAIN OR SHINE 116 – Bullock 33, Almazan 25, Norwood 17, Cruz 14, Yap 9, Borboran 7, Tiu 6, Ahanmisi 5, Trollano 0, Belga 0, Matias 0.

PHOENIX 111 – Wright 36, Brown 33, Jazul 9, Wilson W. 8, Kramer 8, Intal 7, Chan 6, Lanete 2, Eriobu 2, Alolino 0, Miranda 0, Dehesa 0.

Quarters: 24-18, 61-45, 85-84, 116-111.