Rain or Shine meets Guiao-mentored NLEX

The Elasto Painters will today face the Road Warriors now mentored by their former coach Yeng Guiao in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 42 Philippine Cup at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Rain or Shine, now under coach Carlos Garcia, will collide with Northern Luzon Expressway (NLEX) in the 7 p.m. game after the match between the Alaska Aces and the Talk ‘N Text Tropang Texters at 4:15 p.m.

Rain or Shine with a 3-2 win-loss record lost to the Star Hotshots 91-99 in its previous game.

“I just reminded the players not to get too emotional seeing coach Yeng (Guiao) on the other side of the bench,” Garcia said in a text message sent to The Manila Times. “Both teams play with the same system so it will boil down to the execution.”

Two-time Most Valuable Player James Yap is keen on bouncing back from a dismal performance against his former team Star Hotshots, when the Elasto Painters take on the Road Warriors.

Supporting Yap are Raymond Almazan, Beau Belga, Jewel Ponferada, Anthony Jay Washington, Jericho Cruz, Gabe Norwood, Maverick Ahanmisi, Chris Tiu and rookie Chester Tolomia.

The Road Warriors, meanwhile, are hoping to halt a four-game losing skid. NLEX is currently No.9 with a 1-4 win-loss record. Its only victory so far was against the Alaska Aces during their first game.

Alaska, meanwhile, aims to stretch its winning streak to four when it meets Talk ‘N Text. The Aces hold a 3-2 win-loss record.

“TNT is one of the two most talented teams in the league. They are long. They are athletic. They are in their prime. They are well coached. Without question, this is a top contender for the championship every conference including this one,” said Alaska coach Alex Compton.

“They provide us with an incredible challenge, and how we can defend and keep them off the glass will be a huge part of this game.”

The Aces will be relying on Calvin Abueva, Vic Manuel, Jayvee Casio, Chris Banchero, Sonny Thoss, RJ Jazul and Kevin Racal against TNT that is also holding a 3-2 win-loss record.

The Tropang Texters’ charge will be led by Kelly Williams, Harvey Carey, combo guard Jayson Castro, Ryan Reyes, Matt Rosser-Ganuelas, Larry Fonacier, Ranidel De Ocampo, Troy Rosario, Kris Rosales and center Moala Tautuaa.

JOSEF T. RAMOS