Rain or Shine routs TNT for third win

Rain or Shine gave former National Basketball Association (NBA) player Glen Rice Jr. a rude welcome by routing TNT KaTropa, 105-73, on Sunday for its third win in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 42 Governors Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Elasto Painters of coach Caloy Garcia sent the KaTropa to an early deep hole and controlled the game the rest of the way behind their impressive three-point shooting and rock-solid defense to improve to a 3-2 win-loss record.

Import Jonathan Bullock scattered 20 points and 14 rebounds, while Jericho Cruz added 14 points, five rebounds and five assists to lead the Elasto Painters, who hit a total of 16 three-pointers.

They also shot very well overall from the field (43%-28%).

Jewel Ponferada had 12 points and eight boards, while Mark Borboran and James Yap contributed 11 and 10 points, respectively, also for Rain or Shine.

Rain or Shine’s defense clamped down on TNT’s new import Rice Jr. in the early going of the game, as he was limited to only three points in the first half before scoring 12 points in the third frame to finish with 22 points on 6-of-22 shooting from the field plus eight rebounds.

Rice’s third quarter performance wasn’t feel by Rain or Shine in the second half after leading by 77-57 at the start of the payoff period. The Elasto Painters even registered their biggest lead in the game, 99-66, after Billy Robles’ basket with 4:08 left in the game.

Since then, they were never threatened.

Rain or Shine pulled away at the start of the game, leading by 30-14 after the first quarter.

TNT dropped to 2-2 win-loss record.

Scores:

RAIN OR SHINE 105 – Bullock 20, Cruz 14, Ponferada 12, Borboran 11, Yap 10, Ahanmisi 9, Trollano 7, Tiu 6, Belga 5, Robles 4, King 3, Matias 2, Daquioag 2, Maiquez 0.

TNT 73 – Rice Jr. 19, De Ocampo 11, Hernandez 11, Williams 8, Lingganay 6, Tautuaa 5, Garcia 4, Reyes 3, Nuyles 3, Tamsi 2, Carey 1, Golla 0.

Quarter scores: 30-14, 49-32, 77-58, 105-73.