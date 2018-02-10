Rain or Shine survives Magnolia’s late rally in Pangasinan

Rain or Shine banked on the solid performance of Raymond Almazan to ward off Magnolia’ late charge, 101-95, on Saturday in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 43 Philippine Cup at the Calasiao Sports Complex in Pangasinan.

The 6’7 center from Letran notched 10 of his 23 points in the last period on top of six rebounds and two blocks to allow the Elasto Painters stretch their winning streak to three for a win-loss record of 5-4.

Former Magnolia star James Yap scored 13 points while Gabe Norwood and Maverick Ahanmisi added 12 points each to help Rain or Shine strengthen its quarterfinals bid.

Aldrech Ramos and Rome Dela Rosa scored 27 points and 15 points, respectively, to lead the Hotshots, who have now absorbed two straight losses for a 6-3 win-loss record.

Scores:

Rain or Shine 101 – Almazan 23, Yap 13, Norwood 12, Ahanmisi 12, Tiu 11, Daquioag 9, Borboran 5, Trollano 5, Ponferada 5, Nambatac 3, Belga 3.

Magnolia 95 – Ramos 27, Dela Rosa 15, Jalalon 14, Barroca 10, Sangalang 8, Pingris 7, Melton 6, Mendoza 5, Reavis 3, Gamalinda 0, Simon 0, Pascual 0, Brondial 0.

Quarters: 26-21, 46-35, 77-66, 101-95.