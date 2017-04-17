Rainforest Challenge PH launched at MIAS

The fabled Rainforest Challenge (RFC), which in neighboring Malaysia is a grueling, 500-kilometer off-road race through the jungles of the the Rembau District, will finally have a Philippine version after the visit of RFC Malaysia founder Luis J. A. Wee to the Manila International Auto Show.

Wee greeted Pinoy off-road enthusiasts and RFC veterans at the RFC Philippines display booth, with visitors pointed in his direction by an impressive Land Rover Defender 90 on Deestone Mud Clawer Tires on display near the entrance of the World Trade Center.

No date has yet been announced for the Philippine leg of the RFC World Challenge, although June-July has been mentioned as a possibility. The local version, which will be much shorter than the 10-day Malaysia race, will serve as a qualifying leg.

BEN KRITZ