Rainy, cloudy Thursday, says Pagasa

An intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) will continue to bring rains in Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao on Thursday afternoon, the state-run weather bureau said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) also said in its forecast that cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and thunderstorms would be experienced over Metro Manila, Bicol, Mimaropa, Calabarzon, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Aurora, Bataan and Zambales.

(Mimaropa is Mindoro-Marinduque-Romblon-Palawan while Calabarzon is Cavite-Laguna-Batangas-Rizal-Quezon.)

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with rainshowers or thunderstorms will prevail over the rest of the country, Pagasa said.

Meanwhile, moderate to occasionally strong winds will blow from the southwest to southeast over the western section of Luzon and from southeast over extreme northern Luzon.

Pagasa said the coastal waters along these areas would be moderate to occasionally rough.

Light to moderate winds will blow from east to southeast over the rest of Luzon, and from the southwest to southeast over Visayas and Mindanao with slight to moderate seas, said Pagasa. ELSHAMAE ROBLES