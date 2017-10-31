Rainy All Saints’ Day, says Pagasa

EXPECT rain on All Saints’ Day this Wednesday, the state-run Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said, as millions of Filipinos flock to the cemeteries to honor their dead.

The combination of a low pressure area (LPA) and the northeast monsoon or “Amihan” is expected to bring rain and cloudy skies to parts of the country, including Metro Manila, according to Pagasa late Tuesday afternoon.



Pagasa said the LPA was located at 60 kilometers (km) south-southwest of Masbate City, Masbate while the northeast monsoon was affecting Northern and Central Luzon.



Cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms are expected over Visayas, Bicol Region and the provinces of Marinduque, Romblon and Mindoro due to the LPA.



Similar weather conditions will occur over Aurora, Quirino and Quezon due to the tail-end of a cold front.



Cloudy skies with light to moderate rains will be experienced over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon due to the northeast monsoon, Pagasa said.



Meanwhile, Mindanao and Palawan will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.



Pagasa advised the public to continue monitoring weather updates and heavy rainfall warnings in the coming days. GLEE JALEA