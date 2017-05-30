Rainy season is here

The intermittent downpours that soaked areas in Metro Manila signaled the start of the wet season, the weather bureau said on Tuesday.

Weather forecasters said that the increasing influence of the southwest monsoon triggered strong rains.

“The occurrence of widespread rainfall monitored in the last five days confirms the onset of the rainy season,” the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said in a statement.

“Intermittent to continuous rains and thunderstorms, associated with the Southwest Monsoon, will continue to affect Metro Manila and the western section of the country,” it added. FRANCIS EARL CUETO