Rainy September made hotter with exciting concerts

If August saw top international acts like Ariana Grande, 5 Seconds of Summer, DNCE, Liam Gallagher, Phoenix, Zara Larsson and Dua Lipa among others, September will likewise offer a variety of concerts—from international to KPop to OPM headliners—to make the rainy month hotter than ever in live entertainment.

Jamie Rivera. ‘Hey, It’s Me! Jamie. 30 Years the Concert.’ September 8, Music Museum.

The inspirational diva marks her 30 years in the industry with a night of nostalgia of hits, inspirational songs and tracks. Among the songs she is known for include

“Tanging Yaman,” “Tell The World of His Love,” “Hiram Sa Diyos,” “Jubilee Song,” and most recently, the theme song for Pope Francis’ visit to the Philippines in 2015, “We Are All God’s Children.” The singer-songwriter is also known forSoul Brothers classic love songs like “I’ve Fallen For You,” “Mahal Naman Kita,” and “Hey It’s Me.”

Guests include Pinky Amador, Ito Rapadas, Jenine Desiderio, Bimbo Cerrudo, Jason Zamora, and Joshua Zamora, as well as some of today’s hottest young singers like Jona, Klarisse, Bailey May, and Janella Salvador. Paolo Valenciano directs and musical direction by Bond Samson. Produced by Star Events.

The Chainsmokers. ‘Memories … Do Not Open Tour.’ September 12, Mall of Asia Arena.

The EDM duo of Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall a.k.a. The Chainsmokers will be back in the same venue with special guest Nick Martin. Their third outing in Manila is produced by MMI Live.

Known for their hits including “Closer,” “Don’t Let Me Down” and “Roses,” they also had a recent collaboration with Coldplay titled “Something Like This” which the British band performed during their Manila concert.

Road to Ultra. September 15, Mall of Asia Concert Grounds.

EDM greats Hardwell and Zedd headline the third Road To Ultra Philippines with support from Sam Feldt and fast-rising stars in dance music Getter and REZZ. Also appearing are local DJs. Produced by Ovation Productions and Ultra Worldwide.

Arnel Pineda. ‘The 50th Birthday Concert.’ September 15, Grand Ballroom, Okada Manila.

Journey frontman and Pinoy pride Arnel Pineda celebrates his 50th birthday via an intimate dinner show. The night’s set list follows Arnel’s life story, from his beginnings in local bands to conquering the world stage as frontman of the legendary American rock band. Expect the artist to delight the audience with renditions of his personal favorites and original compositions. Directed by Paul Basinillo and produced by Up North Productions.

Jay-R, Billy Crawford and Kris Lawrence. ‘Soul Brothers.’ September 15, Kia Theater.

Three of the country’s top male R&B soul singers join together for one soulful night. Tagged as R&B Prince, Jay-R is best known for his hit song “Bakit Pa Ba” and part of variety show “ASAP’s Soul Sessions.” Billy Crawford is an international artist with hits like “Bright Lights” and “Trackin.” He is currently the host of the Philippine version of international show “Little Big Shots” and the daily noontime show “It’s Showtime.” Kris Lawrence won ABS-CBN’s “Star In A Million” search and popularized “Kung Malaya Lang Ako” and his version of the Wham! original “Careless Whisper.”

Taeyang. ‘2017 White Night Tour.’ September 22, Araneta Coliseum.

KPop fans will have a grand time as another member of the phenomenal group Big Bang as he mounts his first solo show in the Philippines. Produced by IME Philippines, YG Entertainment and Live Nation.

Nam Joo Hyuk. ‘Private Stage (Close Up) In Manila.’ September 23, Kia Theater.

Another one for Korean fans. “Weightlifting Fairy” star Nam Joo-Hyuk is bringing his “Private Stage (Close Up) Asia” tour to Manila via an intimate show. This South Korean actor/model also became famous for his role in “The Bride of Haebaek.” Produced by MMI Live, Live Nation and YG Entertainment.

Matisyahu Live in Manila. September 23, SM Skydome.

Reggae sensation Matisyahu is finally coming to Manila after years of making music and creating hits. He is best known for popular reggae tracks “One Day” (which was the favorite song to cover by wannabe Reggae singers) “Sunshine,” “Live Like A Warrior” and “King Without A Crown”. Produced by DMC Entertainment Production Management.