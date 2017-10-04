‘Rak of Aegis’ star survives ‘X Factor UK’ bootcamp

Filipina contestant gets second chance from Simon Cowell

Alisah Bonaobra—who portrayed the lead in the hit Filipino musical “Rak of Aegis” by Peta—has passed through the dreaded boot camp of reality search ‘X Factor UK’ but not without difficulty.

She was side-by-side with fellow Filipina, Gaga Lord, and two other contestants singing Mariah Carey’s “We Belong Together,” when judge Simon Cowell said that one of them is going through but that it wasn’t either of the Philippine contenders.

Everyone else walked to leave the stage except for Bonaobra who remained crouched stage refusing to take no for an answer. Gaga Lord tried to console her until judge Nicole Scherzinger left her seat to join the weeping Filipina thespian to ask what she wanted to do. Crying, Bonaobra asked, “Please can I have a second chance?”

She immediately sang a line from the group’s performance song and succeeded in catching Cowell’s attention. The tough British star-maker then said, “Based on what you’ve just done there, from what I can hear, we’re gonna give you a pass on this one.”

Happily, Bonaobra did not disappoint the next time she went on stage. She performed her version of “Defying Gravity” from the musical “Wicked” and got bumped up to the “Six Chair Challenge.”

Not only that, she received a standing ovation from Scherzinger and fellow judge Sharon Osbourne along with the audience who clearly enjoyed her performance.

To be sure, Bonaobra’s little triumphs will keep Filipinos glued to the ongoing season of X Factor UK, which airs on RTL CBS Entertainment same day as the UK on Sundays and Mondays at 10:30 am, with primetime encores Sundays, Mondays and Thursdays at 9 pm.