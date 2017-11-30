Rallies for, against revolutionary govt mark Bonifacio Day

RALLYISTS for and against a “revolutionary government” gathered separately in parts of Metro Manila to mark the 154th birthday of national hero Andres Bonifacio on Thursday, according to reports gathered by The Manila Times.

Militant groups, led by the Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU), against a revolutionary government staged their protest at the Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila.

Spotted was former Social Welfare secretary Judy Taguiwalo.

Meanwhile, supporters of Duterte staged their rallies at Mendiola, near Malacanang, and at the People Power Monument along Edsa.

Actress Vivian Velez was seen with the rallyists in Mendiola.

The President had said that he did not want a revolutionary government although he raised the possibility of declaring one if there would be attempts to oust him.

Malacanang appealed to Duterte supporters to keep their rallies “peaceful.” JASI DE MATEO