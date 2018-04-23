Rallies will be allowed as long as there is a permit, says Metro police chief

RALLIES will be respected as long as there is a permit to hold them, newly installed National Capital Regional Police Office (NCRPO) Chief Camilo Cascolan said on Monday.

“We do respect the conduct of [the]rally as one of the avenues in conveying justice to demands so long as the [rallyists]abide by the policy of seeking permits to conduct such [activity]in an orderly and peaceful manner,” Cascolan said in a statement after supporters of the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) staged a lightning rally on the intersection of Cubao and Edsa in Quezon City earlier in the day to celebrate the 45th founding anniversary of the political wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP).

Cascolan also encouraged police to exercise maximum tolerance and uphold the law by respecting and protecting the rights of the general public.

According to an NCRPO report, the NDFP rally started at 8:48 a.m. in front of Annapolis, Aurora Boulevard and by 9:07 a.m., it moved to the northbound lane of Edsa.

The rally lasted for about 20 minutes, as they peacefully dispersed in front of the Genesis Bus Terminal at 9:30 a.m.

A previous report said that there were about 50 NDFP supporters but NCRPO estimated the number at 400.

The rally comes as President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the resumption of peace talks with the communist rebels.

In a press briefing on Monday morning, PNP Chief Oscar Albayalde said he wanted the peace talks to continue between the government and the communist insurgents.

“We support the peace talks. If a rebel wants to surrender, we can accept them,” he said.

Duterte terminated the peace talks between the administration and the communists last November 2017 after their armed wing, the New People’s Army (NPA), violated an agreed ceasefire with the government.

Following the termination of the talks, Duterte ordered his officials to file a petition before the courts to have the CPP-NDF-NPA declared “terrorist groups.” ROY NARRA