Rally marking the 55th anniversary of the 250 GTO arrives at Maranello

The 250 GTO rally has arrived at Maranello. Fifty-five years down the line this venerable road and racing car is still one of the most famous and admired Ferraris of all time.

Over the last week 20 specimens of the 36 built since 1962, drove through Tuscany. Based in Florence, the 250 GTOs crossed the hills of Chianti and, in honour of a rich history of sports victories, showed off their powers at the Mugello circuit.

This exceptional rally returned “home” to parade on the Fiorano track before continuing to the Maranello plant.