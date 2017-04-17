Ram unveils new 2017 Rebel and Limited options at Houston Auto Show

Ram Truck recently unveiled updates to two of its leading model lines; the 2017 Ram 1500 Rebel and Ram Limited

For 2017, Ram will add a seventh color option for the brand’s 1500 off-road model; the Ram Rebel 1500 Delmonico Red joins Bright Silver Metallic, Bright White, Brilliant Black, Flame Red, Granite Crystal Metallic and Mojave Sand.

Ram also announced that the most premium members of the Ram pickup truck lineup — Ram Limited models —will be available with new body-color R-A-M tailgate letters and side steps, replacing chrome tailgate letters and side steps.

“Truck buyers are looking for new colors and features that make a statement and allow them to stand out from the crowd,” said Mike Manley, head of Ram Truck, FCA – Global. “Whether it’s the off-road-enthusiast appeal of the Ram 1500 Rebel or the luxury and sophistication of the Ram Limited, Ram trucks deliver features and durability that are winning over more and more owners.

The Rebel Delmonico Red is a new no-charge addition to the Rebel family of colors. The deep red exterior color is available on all Rebel models and in two-tone (black lower panels) or monotone paint treatments. Ram 1500 Rebel Delmonico Red can also be ordered with the Rebel Black (black wheels and front skid plate) appearance package.

Ram Rebel Delmonico Red features a black and gray interior with black anodized bezels on the doors, center console, instrument panel and gauge cluster trim rings. All-black heated seats with black “Rebel” embroidery are highlighted by Light Slate Gray accent stitching, which also traces the instrument panel, center console lid, doors and seats. Deep rubber floor mats capture snow and mud.

The Ram Rebel Delmonico Red starting manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) is $45,095, plus $1,395 destination. Orders are open now and Delmonico Red Rebels will start arriving in dealerships in May 2017

Also announced, Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 Limited trim pickups can now be ordered with monochromatic R-A-M tailgate letters, including Bright Silver Metallic, Bright White, Brilliant Black Crystal, Delmonico Red, Granite Crystal Metallic, Maximum Steel Metallic, Pearl White and True Blue. The new letters offer an alternative appearance option from the standard bright chrome letters introduced last year.

Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 Limited models are also available with new body-color cab-length running boards. These new running boards enhance the smooth monochromatic exterior appearance when paired with the body-color tailgate lettering.

The Ram Limited with monochromatic appearance package MSRP starts at $53,265, plus $1,395 destination, and will start arriving in dealerships in May 2017. Body-color R-A-M tailgate letters and running boards are currently available for ordering and are priced at $195 each, when ordered separately.

Ram 1500 Night editions in Bright Silver Metallic, Bright White, Brilliant Black and Granite Crystal will also be available with body-color running boards. Ram 1500 Night starting MSRP with the running boards is $38,885, plus $1,395 destination

About the Ram 1500 Rebel

The Ram 1500 Rebel brings an aggressive, one-of-a-kind, off-road design to the full-size truck segment, offering customers a custom truck with capability

Equipped with factory lift, 33-inch all-terrain tires, Bilstein shocks, skid plates, tow hooks and other off-road-ready features, Rebel drops right into a core segment of the truck market with unique design cues and can-do attitude backed by Ram Truck engineering. Ram 1500 Rebel also takes advantage of exclusive air suspension in order to offer increased ride height

New front grille design and R-A-M branding offer a new styling signature for Ram Truck. Rebel is also distinguished by unique interior colors and materials, including Radar Red and Black seats with tire tread-matching patterns

The Ram 1500 Rebel is available in three short wheelbase Crew Cab configurations with a standard 4×4/3.6-liter Pentastar V-6/TorqueFlite 8 combination, delivering 305 horsepower and 269 lb.-ft. (365 Newton-meters) of torque; a 4×2 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 with variable valve timing, fuel-saver technology and 395 horsepower/410 lb.-ft. (557 Nm) of torque mated to a TorqueFlite eight-speed transmission 4×2; or HEMI-powered 4×4

About the Ram Limited

Ram Limited takes the Ram truck line to the highest level of sophistication and attention to detail. Featuring premium materials, such as all-black, full-leather seating, real wood interior components and unique badges, Limited is a “black-tie” luxury complement to the popular southwestern-themed Longhorn edition pickup.

The Limited’s grille is the truck’s most prominent exterior distinction. As the leading point, its billet port grille breaks from the long tradition of crosshair styling with bold “RAM” lettering. Limited also features a bolder “RAM” tailgate design and all-new 20-inch forged multi-surface aluminum wheels – unique in the truck market.

Inside, subtle stitching accents, pin-striping, unique materials and patterns are found throughout the interior. A deep console bin houses a cellular phone and tablet holder, which can be concealed with a tambour wood sliding door. The genuine wood door is made from Black Argento wood. Ram 1500 Limited includes as standard equipment a Ram-exclusive Active Air suspension system with five settings: entry/exit, aero mode, normal ride height, off-road 1 and off-road 2.

Ram owners enjoy a best-in-class Uconnect system with WiFi hotspot and voice-to-text capability.

Also new for 2017 Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty Laramie, Longhorn and Limited models is the 6.4-liter HEMI V-8 as standard equipment, delivering best-in-class gas towing capacity of 16,320 pounds.

Ram Heavy Duty Longhorn and Limited 4×4 models also come with Bilstein monotube shocks, enhancing their already best-in-class ride and handling.