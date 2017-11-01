‘Ramil’ intensifies, cancels flights

Tropical cyclone warning Signal No.1 was raised in northern Palawan and southern Occidental Mindoro as tropical depression Ramil slightly intensified, the state-run weather bureau said in its 5 p.m. forecast on Wednesday.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), the tropical depression was located at 25 kilometers south of Coron, Palawan, packing maximum sustained winds of up to 55 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 75 kph.

Moderate to heavy rains brought by Ramil dampened the celebration of All Saints’ Day in many parts of the country and the Manila International Airport Authority canceled several flights bound for destinations in the tropical depression’s path.

Ramil was forecast to continue moving westward at 18 kph, Pagasa said.

Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, Cavite, Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon) and Central Luzon will experience scattered to widespread rains and thunderstorms.

The Bicol Region, Zamboanga Peninsula and Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan) will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms.

The rest of Luzon will experience cloudy skies with light rains caused by the northeast monsoon.

The Visayas and the rest of Mindanao will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms because of localized thunderstorms, Pagasa said.

Ramil is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Thursday evening or early Friday morning.

Meanwhile, in Tarlac province in Central Luzon, moderate but long rain showers caused by the tropical depression forced many cemetery-goers—some of them coming from Manila—to shorten their visit and head back to the city.

Caloocan City resident Randy Cariño, 43, who was visiting his father’s grave at the Catholic cemetery in Barangay San Pablo after 30 years, said, “It appears I will be seeing his grave another time. But I’ll pay a short visit anyway.” He had to go back to Manila in the afternoon.

Except for those who had mausoleums or canopies for their loved ones, the cemetery-goers went home early without being able to light candles on the graves of their dear departed.

The Manila International Airport Authority also on Wednesday announced flight cancelations because of the bad weather.

Scrapped were Cebu Pacific Air flights 5J821 (Manila-Virac), 5J822 (Virac-Manila), 5J504 (Manila-Tuguegarao), 5J505 (Tuguegarao-Manila), 5J506 (Manila-Tuguegarao) and 5J507 (Tuguegarao-Manila).

Canceled also were PAL Express flights 2P2014 (Manila-Tuguegarao) and 2P2015 (Tuguegarao-Manila).

The airlines were arranging for re-accommodation of affected passengers on the soonest available flights.

WITH REPORTS FROM JERRY V. HERNANDEZ, BENJIE L. VERGARA AND REICELENE N. IGNACIO