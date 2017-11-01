’Ramil’ intensifies slightly; Signal No. 1 up in 2 areas — Pagasa

TROPICAL Depression “Ramil” intensified slightly as Signal No. 1 remained in two areas, the state-run weather bureau said on Wednesday.

Affected areas are Northern Palawan and Southern Occidental Mindoro, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in its 5 p.m. bulletin.

Ramil was located 25 kilometers (km) south of Coron, Palawan, packing maximum sustained winds of up to 55 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 75 kph.

It is forecast to move westward at 18 kph, Pagasa said.

Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, Calabarzon and Central Luzon will have scattered to widespread rains and thunderstorms while Bicol region, Zamboanga Peninsula, and the rest of Mimaropa will experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms.

Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon make up Calabarzon while Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan make up Mimaropa.

The rest of Luzon will experience cloudy skies with light rains caused by the northeast monsoon.

Visayas and the rest of Mindanao, on the other hand, will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms, Pagasa said.

Ramil is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Thursday evening or early Friday morning.