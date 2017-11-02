‘Ramil’ intensifies into tropical storm, heads to West PH Sea — Pagasa

TROPICAL depression “Ramil” has intensified into a tropical storm as it moves toward the West Philippine Sea, the state-run weather bureau said on Thursday.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), Ramil was located at 365 kilometers (km) west of Coron, Palawan with maximum sustained winds of up to 65 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 80 kph. It is forecast to move west at 16 kph.

Pagasa said that moderate to occasionally heavy rains would prevail over the Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley and Central Luzon due to the interaction between the tropical storm and the northeast monsoon.

Meanwhile, light to moderate with possible occasional heavy rains during thunderstorms will still prevail over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.

The tropical cyclone warning signal has been lifted in all affected areas.

Ramil is expected to be 130 km north-northwest of Pagasa Island in Palawan. It is forecast to be outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) by tonight or Friday early morning.