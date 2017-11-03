‘Ramil’ turns into severe tropical storm as it exits PH –Pagasa

“RAMIL” intensified into a severe tropical storm as it exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Friday, the state-run weather bureau said.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), the severe tropical storm was located at 240 kilometers (km) north of Pagasa Island, Palawan, outside the boundary of PAR.

It packed maximum sustained winds of up to 90 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to115 kph.

Estimated rainfall amount was from moderate to occasionally heavy within the 600-km diameter of Ramil as it was forecast to move west at 20 kph.

The province of Palawan will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms.

Cagayan Valley, the provinces of Apayao and Ilocos Norte will experience cloudy skies with light rains while the rest of Cordillera and Ilocos region will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the northeast monsoon or “Amihan.”

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms, Pagasa said.

At least five people died at the height of the heavy rains dumped on the affected areas.

Three students died while swimming in Dimachikchik River in Sitio Demegan of Barangay Salvacion in Busuanga, Palawan, the Office of the Civil Defense (OCD) said on Thursday.

Two vacationers died when a landslide swept their cottage in Kota Keluarga, Barangay Laiya.in San Juan, Batangas. The incident happened at about 2:30 a.m., according to provincial authorities.

