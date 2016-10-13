Ramirez awestruck by Pacquiao’s prowess

Manny Pacquiao’s American sparring partner Jose Rami­rez said that the Filipino ring icon has more than enough tools at his disposal to dethrone reigning World Boxing Organization (WBO) world welterweight champion Jessie Vargas on November 5 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 24-year-old Ramirez, undefeated in 18 fights, 13 of which were by knockouts, described Pacquiao’s skills as “phenomenal.”

“I think Manny is a phenomenal athlete, very experience, strong and fast fighter and very dedicated. Young fighter like me learns a lot from him. In our third week of sparring, my speed and skills also improved,” Ramirez told The Manila Times during a training break at the Elorde Gym in Pasay City. .

“We just have to push ourselves. He’s encouraging me and I also push him harder. It’s getting tougher. He is in very good shape, we made 15 rounds. You have to be on your toes if you’re facing Manny Pacquiao. Manny can beat any fighters. It is an honor to be with Pacquiao in the ring.”

Ramirez is a former Olympian who represented the United States in the 2012 London Olympics.

“It is not going to be an easy fight because Vargas is hungry and motivated but Manny has the tools and the edge to beat him up. I’m sure Manny will win. Well about knockout? It’s just a matter of time and knock out will come,” said Ramirez.

The former Olympian also declared that he is capable of beating Vargas should they meet in the future, “Yes, I have the power to knock him out and Vargas has no power. Hopefully, a world title will come soon. It depends on Top Rank if they give the opportunity. I want to fight Viktor Postol and Adrian Broner.”