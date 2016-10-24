Ramirez says he improved his boxing because of Pacquiao

Former Olympian Jose Ramirez expressed his gratitude to eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao for the improvements he gained as a boxer while being the sparring partner of the Filipino ring icon.

“You can’t be lazy with Manny Pacquiao. I also improved my technique, punches and distance. I’m very thankful to him,” the undefeated American boxer Vargas (18-0 win-loss record with 13 knockouts) told The Manila Times.

The legendary coach Freddie Roach supervised the sparring sessions between Pacquiao and Ramirez.

“My confidence is growing. I become more mentally strong and extra sharp than it was before. It boosts my confidence often because I’m sparring with the best. It was very good sparring and the timing looks better and sharp. He even surprised me with the way he moved particularly the new combinations. His 1-2 jab combination is fast now and the last jab was more of a hook. He’s throwing two combinations instead of one,” Ramirez added.

“I’m going to see more of Manny, more fire from Manny in days to come.”

Pacquiao (58-6-2 record with 38 knockouts) is now in Los Angeles, California for the last phase of his training at the Wildcard Gym. The boxer-turned-senator will be facing World Boxing Organization welterweight champion Jessie Vargas (27-1 record with 10 knockouts) on November 5 at the Thomas & Mack center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ramirez also predicted a knockout win for the Filipino pug.

“Let his punches flow smooth and the knockout will surely come. Definitely, I expect fireworks because Vargas is hungry and looks comfortable but I believe Manny will do it very good on the fight night. He’s focusing on his speed and he’s becoming more confident.”