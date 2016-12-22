Ramirez says ‘modern sports city’ in Clark is the end goal

Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman William “Butch” Ramirez said that they would not abandon the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex (RMSC) unless the cost of its sale can guarantee the construction of a modern sports city in Clark, Pampanga.

“A big money is needed to materialize the PSI (Philippine Sports Insitute), and we have to be sure that we have the budget,” Ramirez said in a news conference on Thursday.

The planned Clark Green City, which shall house the National Sports and Training Center (NSTC) as well as athletes’ villages, is estimated to cost P5 billion to P10 billion.

A group of business tycoons led by Enrique Razon Jr. is reportedly offering to rehabilitate RMSC for commercial purposes.

But the sale of RMSC needs legal clearances and approval from Department of Justice and the Office of the President.

Ramirez said that Bases Conversion and Development Authority President and CEO Vince Dizon has offered the PSC a 100-hectare elevated land to be converted into a sports complex.

“It will all depend on the decision of Malacañang. We will know if we will have our share to the impending sale of the RMSC,” Ramirez added.

The planned NSTC will have a large stadium, Olympic-sized swimming pools, velodrome, tennis courts, and other sports training facilities.

Of the three designs presented by private company AECOM, the PSC so far is keen on choosing the Uptown Corridor design because of adequate elevation and proximity to educational institutions among them the University of the Philippines, Technological University of the Philippines and the Far Eastern University.