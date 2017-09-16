Ramon Obusan Folkloric Group launches ‘Bahay ni Kuya’

AFTER several decades of producing performances for the general public, the Ramon Obusan Folkloric Foundation (ROFF), Inc., through its performing arm the Ramon Obusan Folkloric Group (ROFG), has decided to redirect its efforts to utilize unrecognized strength of the company—its untapped cultural materials.

In partnership with the CCP Arts Education, the ROFF, Inc launches Bahay ni Kuya on September 21. Located at 094 Road 4, CAA Housing Area Pildera, NAIA, Pasay City, Bahay ni Kuya is the Home of Philippine Folk Heritage and Learning Resource Center of the National Artist for Dance Ramon Arevalo Obusan.

It will operate to revive, safeguard, preserve and make the National Artist’s collections readily accessible, and provide service to the cultural education needs of artists, youths, students, scholars, teachers and arts enthusiasts.

The foundation, led by its the board of directors composed of Obusan family members and the ROFG members, has reached out to tap possible collaborations, in line with the wishes of the late National Artist Ramon Arevalo Obusan as to how his foundation can be utilized.

The ROFF honors the founder’s wish by continuing to be a CCP resident company and identifying areas to focus on such as Batang ROFG; digitization and preservation of Ramon Obusan Collections and Artifacts; training and lecture-demonstration in various communities, and the Bahay ni Kuya project.