Ramos reminds Duterte to look at drop in trust, approval, ratings

FORMER president Fidel V. Ramos reminded incumbent Rodrigo Duterte to look at the recent decline in his trust and approval ratings.

Advertisements

“The declines in the Presidential trust and credibility [ratings]are sharper than before,” Ramos told reporters on the sidelines of the Asean Leadership Forum in Fairmont Hotel, Makati City on Friday.

Ramos was asked to comment on President Duterte’s outburst on Thursday when he ordered ambassadors of the European Union (EU) to leave the country within 24 hours.

Ramos however, did not elaborate his statement.

A recent survey released by the Social Weather Stations showed a huge drop in Duterte’s satisfaction and trust ratings in September.

The President’s satisfaction rating went down to 48 percent in September, 18 points lower from his 66 percent rating last June while his trust rating declined to 61 percent from 75 percent in the same period.

Ramos, one of Duterte’s supporters during the presidential campaign, has been criticizing the President’s pronouncements.

The former leader said, however, that Duterte “allowed him” to be a critic.

“I invited him to be a speaker for an event. He accepted and he’s very ahead of schedule,” said Ramos.

Ramos said that during the event, President Duterte told him that he was “his number one supporter.”

“And now I have a feeling you are going to be my number one critic. I authorize you to fiscalize me,” Ramos said, quoting President Duterte. ANNA LEAH E. GONZALES